India Adds Canadian Border Police Official To Terrorist List As Diplomatic Row Over Nijjar Killing Worsens
Date
10/18/2024 7:00:25 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India reportedly added a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) official named Sandeep Singh Sidhu to its list of fugitive terrorists sought for deportation. This development comes in the wake of significant diplomatic dispute between India and Justin Trudeau-led Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
This comes two days after Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
went public and accused Indian diplomats of targeting Sikh separatists in their country. The alleged that Indian diplomats were sharing information about Sikh separatists with their government back home.
