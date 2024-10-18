Brazil Raises Import Duty On 11 Steel Products

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – After over a year of analysis, the Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) raised Brazil's tax to 25% for 11 types of iron and steel products. The decision responded to a request from the National Union of Wire Drawing and Ferrous Metal Rolling Industries (Sicetel), which highlighted unfair competition from imports.

In April last year, Gecex/Camex imposed import quotas on these 11 products for one year. Any volume exceeding the authorized amount was subject to a 25% tariff. Currently, the 11 iron and steel products are taxed at rates ranging from 10.8% to 14% to enter the country. With this decision, they will now be subject to a definitive 25% tariff, regardless of the import volume.

Gecex/Camex also increased the import duty on sodium chlorite, used in water treatment and in the bleaching and peeling of textile fibers, pulp, and paper. The tariff rose from 9% to 10.8%.

The agency increased the import duties on cables and optical fibers for six months, which will now pay 35% to enter Brazil. Currently, cables pay an import duty of 11.2%, while optical fibers pay 9.6%. According to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, the adjustment is also justified by the need to protect domestic products from unfair competition with foreign goods.

Conversely, Gecex/Camex reduced the import duty on four products that either have no domestic production or insufficient production for the domestic market.

In three cases, the tariffs were eliminated: electric motors for blenders and food processors were reduced from 18% to 0%; acrylonitrile, a raw material for the production of chemical components with a temporary lack of domestic production, was reduced from 10.8% to 0%; and polyester threads used in technical fabrics, tires, grills, tarps, PVC laminates, and sewing thread were reduced from 18% to 0%.

The Gecex/Camex extended the reduction of the glyphosate import duty from 10.8% to 3.8% for six months. Glyphosate is an herbicide used in the cultivation of rice, corn, soybeans, beans, sugarcane, grapes, coffee, among others.

