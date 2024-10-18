PRP Labs Expands Product Line With Emcyte's Newest Pure TWO PRP Kits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRP Labs now offers EmCyte's latest Pure TWO PRP Kits, including 120ml and 60ml PRP kits.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRP Labs, an authorized U.S. distributor for EmCyte, is excited to announce the addition of EmCyte's newest Pure TWO PRP Kits to their extensive product lineup. These innovative kits include the EmCyte 120ml PurePRP SP Kit and the EmCyte 60ml PURE TWO Kit , offering medical professionals enhanced options for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments.The launch of these new kits further strengthens PRP Labs' robust portfolio of EmCyte products. With the addition of the Pure TWO PRP Kits, PRP Labs continues to provide a comprehensive range of solutions for high-volume and smaller-scale PRP needs. The EmCyte line now includes other large-volume PRP kits and the popular EmCyte 20ml AbsolutePRP Gold Kit , ensuring versatility for practices across various medical and aesthetic applications.PRP Labs remains committed to offering top-tier PRP technology and products, enabling clinicians to deliver the highest quality treatments to their patients.

