Veolia Launches PFAS Treatment And Compliance Services In 'Beyondpfas' Offering For Business And Government

(MENAFN- 3BL)



BeyondPFAS offers a full array of for PFAS mitigation and management from detection to disposal, allowing customers to take control of their PFAS responsibilities Veolia's next generation of PFAS management solutions serves industries and municipalities by detecting, treating and disposing of regulated PFAS compounds in water and waste

BOSTON, October 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Veolia North America, the leading provider of environmental solutions in the U.S. and Canada, today expands its PFAS and compliance capabilities with the launch of its BeyondPFAS offering, combining Veolia's proven technical capability in PFAS treatment and disposal with its skill in helping customers navigate regulatory requirements and identify funding resources. This unique combination of engineering, managerial, operational, technological and regulatory expertise provides Veolia's customers with a one-stop shop for PFAS services, offering peace of mind about PFAS issues and allowing them to enhance and take control of their efforts to mitigate risk and maintain public trust in water sources.

BeyondPFAS is the most advanced end-to-end PFAS management solution on the market, designed to support businesses and governments confronted with new regulatory and legal requirements for designated PFAS compounds encountered in their operations. As a pioneer in the treatment of pollutants in drinking water, soil and hazardous waste, Veolia is a key player across the entire value chain, from detection to complete disposal. By combining the skills of its water, waste and energy businesses worldwide, Veolia can act from the earliest stages of detecting pollutants to ensure their effective treatment and sustainable disposal.

With almost 15,000 employees in North America and decades of operational experience implementing complex technology solutions, Veolia works across traditional business boundaries to sample for regulated PFAS compounds, engineer the best individualized solutions, put them into operation at scale, and manage the secure handling and disposal of regulated PFAS compounds removed from water, waste and other sources.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer said, “The PFAS offer is a perfect illustration of Veolia's value creation model. It was made possible by our ability to combine all our expertise across the entire pollution treatment value chain. This is the most comprehensive end-to-end offering on the market, combining our skills in diagnostics, water treatment and waste management, providing a complete, innovative and best value for money solution to this major environmental challenge.”

Veolia North America CEO Frédéric Van Heems said,“Veolia is a global leader in PFAS treatment with a full array of solutions across the spectrum of PFAS, and our BeyondPFAS effort marks an evolution in our ability to provide our customers with the end-to-end solutions they need. BeyondPFAS' tailored approach helps you streamline implementation, optimize costs, minimize risks and secure long-term operational efficiency. America's PFAS challenges are still emerging, and Veolia is here to help America face them.”

Proven PFAS capabilities for treatment and management

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found everywhere in our environment. Some of them are a pressing environmental and public health concern, impacting drinking water supplies, ecosystems and communities globally.​ Whether in water, soil, waste or solids, these compounds pose significant challenges, from widespread contamination to complex treatment requirements and disposal considerations - all in the context of evolving regulations. ​

Veolia provides drinking water to more than 9 million people across the United States and is in the forefront of the fight against PFAS. It has treated more than 24 billion gallons of water for PFAS at more than 30 sites, with dozens more under construction or in planning. Veolia moved quickly to develop evaluation, measurement and treatment plans for water systems it owns and operates across six states, launching PFAS mitigation systems in many cases before any regulatory requirement to do so took effect.

Veolia also operates and maintains 80 drinking water systems across the country on behalf of municipalities and is helping many of them evaluate and make their own decisions to address new regulatory requirements for PFAS mitigation. The BeyondPFAS solution encompasses lessons Veolia has learned from planning and implementing these systems across dozens of drinking water systems, providing readiness for public water systems seeking a full-capability provider.

The BeyondPFAS suite of offerings is also ready for industries and businesses confronting the challenge of regulated PFAS compounds in their water supplies, work processes or waste streams. It streamlines Veolia's offerings with a holistic approach from initial site assessment and sampling, to implementation of tailored treatment technologies, through proper handling and disposing of contaminants in line with current EPA-recommended methods such as incineration, deep well injection and secured, approved landfills.

Veolia's innovative disposal solutions to meet compliance requirements and safeguard environmental interests include secure landfilling and deep well injection. Veolia's state-of-the-art high-temperature incineration facility in Port Arthur, Texas is permitted to treat a range of hazardous and CERCLA waste, and has a destruction and removal efficiency of 99.9999%. All Veolia solutions are scientifically proven and fully EPA-compliant.

As science and the public continue to learn more about PFAS compounds, Veolia's BeyondPFAS offering will become a key part of the company's strategy to bolster its leading role in addressing the world's ecological problems. It also exemplifies the goals of Veolia's global GreenUp strategy, which strives to lead the ecological transformation of the planet by accelerating water quality improvement, hazardous waste treatment and disposal, decarbonization and technological innovation.

Please visit to learn more about Veolia's BeyondPFAS offering.

▁▁▁

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.



ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023.



▁▁▁

CONTACTS

VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

Adam Lisberg

Senior Vice President of Communications

+1 917-734-5874

...