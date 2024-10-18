Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath's Initiative: Boosting Parental Engagement In PM SHRI Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Yogi Adityanath has initiated a special campaign under the PM SHRI (PM for Rising India) scheme to amplify and spread education awareness and promote community involvement in all this.

As part of this initiative, meetings are being held in all 724 designated PM SHRI schools across the state, involving School Management Committee (SMC) members, gram pradhan, teachers, and local influencers, directly benefiting over two lakh seventy thousand students.

The campaign aims to educate parents about the importance of schooling and ensure regular attendance for their children.

These meetings are being organised by teachers and headmasters, where parents are specifically engaged in discussions about the challenges their children face in their studies and the possible solutions to address them.

The state government has selected 724 schools from Uttar Pradesh's Parishadiya schools (primary, upper primary, and composite) as PM SHRI schools, where more than 2 lakh 70 thousand students are enrolled.

The government's goal is to reach out to the parents of these over 2 lakh 70 thousand students and make them aware of the importance of their children's education and regular attendance in school.

In these meetings, discussion will be held to frame the strategy to reach out to the parents of dropout children and encourage their return to school.

Moreover, efforts are being actively made to monitor students with irregular attendance and to motivate those who attend school regularly.

The teachers of PM SHRI schools are diligently working with great sensitivity on this initiative, says official release.

Before the meetings, they are preparing lists of potential dropout students, those with irregular attendance, and students with 100 per cent attendance.

They are also creating lists of students who have received benefits under DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), such as uniforms and other provisions, to better assess the educational status of the students.

Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh stated that instructions have been given to ensure maximum participation of SMC members, gram pradhans, and local influencers in these meetings. Headmasters and teachers of all schools are personally reaching out to parents, inviting them to attend these important gatherings.