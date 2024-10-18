Kuwait's Naval Force Will Conduct Training Explosion In Maritime Firing Range

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti announced on Friday that the naval forces will conduct a maritime training explosion starting this Sunday until next Thursday, from 7 AM to 6 PM.

T he Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations stated in a press release today that the training explosion will take place in the designated firing range, located 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Jlaiah, extending toward Failaka Island, and six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island.

The Directorate urged all citizens and residents, including sea-goers and fishing enthusiasts, to avoid the mentioned area during the specified period to ensure everyone's safety. (end)'

