Kuwait's Naval Force Will Conduct Training Explosion In Maritime Firing Range
10/18/2024 9:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti army announced on Friday that the naval forces will conduct a maritime training explosion starting this Sunday until next Thursday, from 7 AM to 6 PM.
T he Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations stated in a press release today that the training explosion will take place in the designated firing range, located 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Jlaiah, extending toward Failaka Island, and six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to Umm Al-Maradim Island.
The Directorate urged all citizens and residents, including sea-goers and fishing enthusiasts, to avoid the mentioned area during the specified period to ensure everyone's safety. (end)'
