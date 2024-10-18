Zaintech And Urbi Forge Strategic Partnership To Drive Geospatial Innovation Across The MENA Region

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



The agreement was signed at GITEX Global 2024, to integrate Urbi's refined geospatial insights with ZainTECH's digital expertise Partnership will see the companies drive substantial improvements across key sectors including environmental sustainability, transportation, development, security, risk management, and healthcare.

Nahla Elbanhawy – MEA Business Development Manager, Urbi, Youssef Hindy – Account Manager, Urbi, Mohammed Al Beloushi – Deputy CEO, Urbi, Alexander Sysoev – Co-Founder, Urbi, Andrew Hanna – CEO, ZainTECH, Pavel Mochalkin – CEO, Urbi Maatje Rencken – VP Digital Solutions, ZainTECH, Amr Elenein – CCO, Urbi

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18th October 2024, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group today announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Urbi, the developer of a cutting-edge geo-platform that integrates all the necessary data, algorithms, and tools to address challenges in mapping, location data, navigation, and spatial analysis, aimed at merging Urbi's refined geospatial insights with ZainTECH's digital expertise.

Signed at GITEX Global in Dubai, where ZainTECH is an exhibitor for the second year in-a-row, and has a stand located in Hall 21, Stand C10, the partnership will provide the region with innovative geospatial solutions as ZainTECH looks to leverage its innovative digital solutions with Urbi's specialized geospatial capabilities. Urbi's expertise in geospatial services, combined with ZainTECH's robust digital solutions, will enhance ZainTECH's ability to tackle complex regional issues by integrating sophisticated mapping and analytics with cutting-edge digital technology.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH commented,“Urbi has numerous compelling capabilities that could support the further upliftment of some of our solutions. The ability to have the highest quality geospatial information available in a secure, quick, and reliable manner is an extremely valuable proposition, and we look forward to integrating such resources across our portfolio of offerings.”

Pavel Mochalkin, CEO of Urbi said,“Partnering with ZainTECH marks a significant milestone for Urbi as we strive to redefine geospatial innovation in the MENA region. This collaboration will enhance our capacity to leverage geospatial technology, significantly expanding the opportunities for businesses and governments to experience the benefits of our services. Ultimately, it will help bring-to-life our vision of transforming everyday scenarios into a winning, transformative reality.”

The collaboration is also set to leverage ZainTECH's capabilities in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT, which are crucial for developing next-generation geospatial solutions. This aligns with Urbi's focus on using innovative technologies to enhance spatial data utilization and smart city applications. Thus together, the companies are looking to drive substantial improvements across key sectors such as environmental sustainability, transportation, real estate development, security, risk management, and healthcare

With a joint commitment to environmental sustainability, ZainTECH's involvement in smart building technologies and sustainability assessments, combined with Urbi's focus on sustainable urban and environmental planning, will enhance their capacity to deliver eco-friendly and efficient solutions.



During GITEX Global, Jad Hammoud ZainTECH Vice-President – GTM, Alliances and Revenue Marketing and Patrik Eriksson, Director of Data Technology & Delivery, presented a compelling overview at Urbi's stand, revealing the innovative digital strategies planned for the region.

Both ZainTECH and Urbi look forward to implementing their joint strategies and witnessing the transformative impact of their solutions.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit

About Urbi

Urbi is a global leader in geo-intelligence, providing cutting-edge solutions for smart cities, urban planning, and navigation. With a focus on data accuracy and innovation, Urbi empowers governments and organizations to make informed decisions and optimize urban infrastructure. To learn more, please visit