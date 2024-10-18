C-BATT Utilizes Award-Winning Resin Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

X-BATT's proprietary resin recognized at International Battery and Exhibit

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- C-BATT, a joint venture between X-BATT® and CONSOL Innovations, celebrates an important recognition of its core technology. The International Battery Seminar and Exhibit selected X-BATT's proprietary resin as the winner of Best Poster at its 2024 meeting.This Polymer Derived Ceramic technology is a key part of C-BATT's innovative anode material, ObsidiaTM. The silicon oxycarbide (SiOC) based material has been under development for over a decade and has been incorporated by C-BATT as a key component of its high-capacity anode material for some time.“Recognition of the X-BATT material system at the core of our anode material by the International Battery Seminar and Exhibit is an exciting validation of our technical path, which promises more energy density without the very high costs of other silicon-based anode materials,” said Josh McConkey, the director of commercialization at C-BATT.The ObsidiaTM material is in the advanced stages of commercial development, generating interest from multiple EV OEMs as well as other military and industrial partners.More information about the technical and economic benefits of this unique material are set to be released by C-BATT soon.For more information on C-BATT, visitTo view or download images, click here.About C-BATTFounded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM, a solution to solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT's solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources.About X-BATT®Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.About CONSOL InnovationsCONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to“Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.

