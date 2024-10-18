Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition: Commitment To Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its transition to a
green energy strategy, demonstrating a keen awareness of global
trends and a proactive approach to international challenges. As the
world grapples with climate change, Azerbaijan is set to host the
UN COP29 event in November, which aims to tackle pressing human
issues through innovative initiatives. This commitment highlights
the country's leadership in advancing sustainable development and
addressing global environmental concerns.
Currently, the potential of renewable energy resources in the
Republic is substantial. This potential enables the use of
renewable energy alongside traditional energy sources.
The liberated lands of Azerbaijan-Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur-were declared a green zone by a decree from the President
of Azerbaijan. New hydropower plants are being constructed on these
lands. The process of creating hydroelectric power plants that will
produce green energy from rivers, including the springs and melting
waters of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range, which originates in
Azerbaijan, is progressing systematically.
It should be emphasized that "Zar," with a capacity of 4.3
megawatts, and "Toghanaly," with a capacity of 4.1 megawatts, were
built by "AzerEnergy" OJSC in just one year in the Goygol
district.
Additionally, in an article published in the Azerbaijan
newspaper, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Parviz Shahbazov, addressed energy security and the transition to
green energy. He discussed the reconstruction efforts in the
territories freed from occupation and the use of renewable energy
resources in these areas.
The minister stated that the electricity demand in these regions
is met entirely by "green energy."
"Hydroelectric power stations in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur,
which possess high hydropower potential, are the primary source of
clean energy in the region. The electricity demand in these areas
is fulfilled 100 percent by green energy, with surplus energy being
supplied to the national energy grid. To date, 32 hydropower plants
with a total capacity of 270 MW have been commissioned, producing
more than 600 million kWh of green energy annually, saving over 160
million cubic meters of natural gas, and reducing carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions by more than 330 thousand tons."
The Minister of Energy also announced plans for the construction
of 28 additional hydropower stations. "The Action Plan for
implementing the 'National Strategy for Efficient Use of Water
Resources' from 2024 to 2027, approved by the Presidential Decree
dated October 10, 2024, includes the construction of 28 more
hydropower plants in these regions, among which the construction of
six small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 37.5
MW is currently underway."
Parviz Shahbazov further discussed attracting investment to the
liberated lands. Turkey's "Demirören Yatırım Holding A.Ş." is
involved in rehabilitating and commissioning five small
hydroelectric power stations located on the Hekari and Tartar
rivers in Kalbajar and Lachin, aiming to draw private investment
into the restoration of KSES. The "Arges Enerji Team" LLC and
"Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC have signed a contract, and
the foundation of one of the small hydroelectric power stations has
been laid in Lachin, with measures underway for the others. The
"Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric stations, inaugurated
in May of this year, along with the 140 MW hydroelectric power
plants set to be commissioned soon, are crucial to developing
Eastern Zangazur as a green energy zone.
The minister also pointed out that the measures for 2022-2026
related to establishing a green energy zone extend beyond renewable
energy development; they also encompass activities in all aspects
of the energy transition. "In this framework, the Archimedes
installation with a total capacity of 636 kW, solar energy systems
totaling over 2000 kW in more than 300 private homes, public and
social buildings, as well as solar-powered, energy-efficient light
poles, smart parking lots, and charging stations have been
installed. These initiatives are ongoing, and we are fully
committed to applying this innovative approach widely to transform
our liberated territories into a model region for energy
efficiency. Establishing Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur as a
net-zero emission green energy zone is a vital step toward our goal
of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2050."
Azerbaijan is actively embracing a green energy strategy,
demonstrated by its significant investments in renewable resources
and ambitious projects in the liberated regions of Garabagh and
Eastern Zangazur. With a focus on hydropower and sustainable
practices, the country aims to not only meet the energy needs of
these areas but also contribute to global efforts against climate
change. As Azerbaijan prepares to host the UN COP29 event, its
dedication to creating a net-zero emission zone underscores its
leadership in the transition to a sustainable future. Through
ongoing initiatives and international collaboration, Azerbaijan is
poised to become a model for green energy development in the
region.
