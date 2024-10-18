Shusha Musical Film Presented On Popular Broadcasting Platform
10/18/2024 10:00:59 PM
The film "Shusha" made with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Center and the Baku media Center, organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry, was posted on the
famous musical broadcasting platform "Stigmart".
Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry that the film
produced by "Altea Media" company as an international project aims
to promote the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha and our
classical music heritage in the world.
In the film, archival materials related to Shusha and modern
wonderful images of the city are accompanied by People's Artist
Murad Huseynov's piano performance of classical works by prominent
composers such as Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Adil
Babirov. At the same time, Karabakh carpets and the works of
People's Artist Arif Huseynov, young artists Leyla Aliyeva and Anar
Huseynzade are presented.
The film uses materials provided by AzTV, the National Archives
Department, and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.
It is planned to broadcast the film on "Mezzo TV", which is
considered one of the most famous music channels in the world.
