عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bhand Pather And Fading Laughter Of Kashmir

Bhand Pather And Fading Laughter Of Kashmir


10/18/2024 10:03:57 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tail Piece

Let's preserve
this great
heritage
which is our
traditional art form
that keeps
keeps
Kashmir's
laughter
alive. Bhand Pather bestows us with a kind of entertainment that is full of information and solution oriented performance as well. Let's ensure its stories, emotions, and memories stay vibrant for generations to come.

  • The author is a Theatre Artist from Kashmir. He works with Anant National University Ahmedabad . India's first Design X University as Artist in Residence

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18102024000215011059ID1108796719


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search