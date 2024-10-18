Bhand Pather And Fading Laughter Of Kashmir

Let's preserve

this great

heritage

which is our

traditional art form

that keeps

keeps

Kashmir's

laughter

alive. Bhand Pather bestows us with a kind of entertainment that is full of information and solution oriented performance as well. Let's ensure its stories, emotions, and memories stay vibrant for generations to come.

The author is a Theatre Artist from Kashmir. He works with Anant National University Ahmedabad . India's first Design X University as Artist in Residence

