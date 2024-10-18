MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report org on traveling to China:

China's National Day holiday has just passed, but many scenic spots in cities still remain a scene of "people mountain people sea." In this year's sea of visitors, one can find more international tourists than in past years.

Busy inbound and outbound travels testify to greater economic vitality in China

In recent years, China has paid great attention to further opening up. Frequent new measures have brought more positive changes to the country's visa policy: The number of countries offered the unilateral visa-free policy has increased to 20; the 144-hour visa-free transit policy is now available for 54 countries at 37 ports; port-visa application has also been relaxed, providing more convenience for international friends in emergencies. Facilitated by these policies, more than 8.54 million visa-free visits have been made to China in the first half of this year, accounting for more than 50% of all inbound visits, and up by 190.1% year-on-year.

Besides the substantial rise in visits, the demographics of international visitors have also diversified. Many "elderly tour groups" chose to travel in China, embellishing their retirement lives with the country's profound history and charming sceneries. Children and teenagers can also be seen everywhere with their parents, enjoying Chinese gourmet foods, buying figurines, immersing themselves in a different lifestyle, and feeling the vibe of an energetic China.

Previously, there were international tourists who complained about how they were troubled by the trendy cashless payment in China. A few months have passed, now most tourists from other countries can just swipe their own bank cards around many places in China. There are also many travel destinations in the country that provide considerate guidance, from SIM card registration, mobile payment binding, to hotel bookings.

Upon an easy and smooth entry, bilingual signs can be seen everywhere, and there are also hospitable Chinese residents who are always there to lend a hand, plus with the help of translation-via-camera apps, one can get around in China without too much inconvenience caused by language. With the language barrier out of the way, experience comes next - the handy and efficient subways and high-speed trains, accessible products and services under various scenarios with surprisingly abundant choices, plus the unique atmosphere featuring an integration of historical profoundness and modern zeal, urging those who have been to China recommend the country to their families and friends. With "China Travel" leading a trend on social media, it's only natural for so many international tourists to flock to China.

While inbound visits have seen such hustle and bustle, similar scenes also occurred for domestic tourists. Official statistics show that during the National Day holiday, Chinese domestic tourists spent a total of 700.81 billion RMB, 7.9% up compared to 2019, before the pandemic. What's especially worth noting is that, during this holiday, many third, fourth, and fifth-tier cities, as well as counties, have shown great vibrancy. On only one of the many travel booking platforms in China, more than 40% of the long-distance outbound travel orders came from residents living in the lower-tier cities and counties, which proves travel to be an increasingly ordinary demand for more and more people. Moreover, as the counties in China see higher-quality development, their infrastructure have also improved, drawing more tourists to travel in the counties, even becoming a new trend.

Behind larger tourist numbers and greater diversity of destinations, people can see a more open and vigorous economic environment, which also resonates with people's confidence in the future.

