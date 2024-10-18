Kerala: CPI-M Leader Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Kannur ADM Suicide Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannur, Oct 18 (IANS) CPI-M leader P. P. Divya on Friday sought anticipatory bail from a lower court in the Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu case.

She has also resigned from her party post - Kannur district panchayath president.

In her petition, she said her remarks had no malicious intentions while submitting her speech along with her bail plea application.

Meanwhile, Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan delivered a letter to the wife of Babu in which he expressed his deepest condolences and pointed out that he (Babu) was a dedicated officer.

On Thursday, thousands of people bid farewell to Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who committed suicide after CPI-M leader P. P. Divya made serious corruption allegations against him, as the body was placed at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate.

Babu's former colleague Divya S.Iyer was seen crying when she spoke to the media describing Babu as a clean and committed official who always worked for the benefit of the common people.

"He felt utterly humiliated after corruption allegations were made against him. That is why he took such a step," Iyer said.

The people kept flocking to Babu's house - where the body had been kept before being taken to the final resting place.

Babu was found hanging at his residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning while his wife was waiting to receive him at the Chengannur railway station.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan said everyone is strongly behind the family of Babu.

“Babu's sent-off function is now shrouded in mystery according to the family. He was not keen for such a function and the timing was adjusted to enable Divya to attend the event. The issue is not over as according to the law, this crime is punishable for a period of 10 years. The legal proceedings must be initiated against her,” said Muraleedharan.

He added that Prasanth - the applicant for the petrol pump - is also a party to this conspiracy.

“This is not a suicide, this is murder. Where did he get the money, and what is his source of income? Kannur District Collector is also equally responsible for this case,” said Muraleedharan.

State Congress president and Kannur Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran said the CPI-M and the Left government should ensure that a clean probe is undertaken in the case.

“The party and the government in the past had come to the rescue of Divya in a suicide case of a girl. They should now ensure that a free probe takes place this time,” said Sudhakaran.