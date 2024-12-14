Concerns Grow Over Poor Conditions Of Afghan Refugees In Abu Dhabi: HRW

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Human Rights Watch has reported that Afghan refugees in the humanitarian settlement camp in Abu Dhabi are facing inhumane and inadequate conditions.

Afghan refugees in the camp face the risk of forced deportation due to harsh living conditions.

In a statement released on Friday, December 13, the union expressed deep concern over the dire situation of Afghan refugees in the camp. The organization highlighted that the refugee camp is located in a remote industrial area, lacking basic living facilities.

Human rights watch have pointed out that the living conditions in the camp are highly vulnerable and alarming. They further emphasized that the refugees are enduring significant hardships, with poor quality food, lack of access to clean drinking water, and polluted, unhealthy air putting the physical and mental health of dozens of refugees at risk.

Additionally, the activists noted that security personnel at the camp are blocking any attempts to document protests and grievances, using threats and intimidation. This suppression of their voices adds to the growing frustration among the refugees.

The union also expressed concern over the potential forced return of these refugees to Afghanistan, calling on international organizations, particularly the United States, to intervene and prioritize expediting their relocation to safe countries.

Notably, after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. and NATO evacuated thousands of Afghan allies, sending them to the UAE and other countries. Despite over three years passing since their relocation, many of them have still not been resettled in permanent, refugee-friendly countries.

The plight of these refugees highlights the urgent need for action from the international community. As they continue to live in limbo, the necessity of providing them with safe, long-term housing and access to better living conditions is critical. Countries that promised to offer asylum must step up their efforts to resettle these refugees and uphold their commitment to protecting human rights.

