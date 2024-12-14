عربي


South Korean PM Vows To 'Ensure Stable Governance' After Yoon Impeached

12/14/2024 5:20:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday vowed to "ensure stable governance" after the country's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"I will devote all my strength and efforts to ensure stable governance," Han, who becomes the country's interim leader in Yoon's place, told reporters.

