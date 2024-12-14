Karmod ships plastic Silo tanks to Morocco for cosmetics production

(MENAFN) Turkish manufacturing company Karmod announced on Friday that it has exported plastic silo storage tanks to Morocco. The shipment, bound for Casablanca, included two 20-ton and three 5-ton polyethylene storage tanks, which were transported via sea in specially designed caged containers.



Talay Ozturk, General Manager of Karmod's plastics division, revealed that the tanks would be utilized by one of Morocco's leading cosmetics firms as part of its production process.



“Our plastic silo tanks are seeing increasing demand, particularly from European countries and North West Africa, including Morocco and Algeria,” Ozturk explained. “In the past three months alone, we have exported these tanks to Switzerland, Malta, and Morocco,” he added.



The polyethylene storage tanks are specifically designed to meet stringent food safety standards, gaining popularity in sectors such as food production and pharmaceuticals due to their durability and practicality, Ozturk noted.

MENAFN14122024000045016755ID1108992560