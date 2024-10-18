Carahsoft And Partners Demo OSINT Solutions At Osmosiscon 2024, Oct. 20-22Nd In Las Vegas

Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 10 of its providers, resellers and integrators at OSMOSISCon 2024, the annual open source skill building conference. The event will take place on October 20-22, 2024, at the Planet Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and will offer training for intelligence investigators, researchers, reporters and analysts.

LEARN:

This year is OSMOSISCon's 10th consecutive year bringing professionals together to learn, network and share on topics related to fraud, utilizing artificial intelligence, current and future threats, identifying unknown users and more.

The event will feature industry professionals sharing valuable insights into OSINT (Open Source Intelligence):



Dennis Eger, Keynote Speaker : Senior Executive at Department of Defense, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

Margarita Giron: OSINT Analyst, Skull Games

Jessica Smith: President & Founder, ClickSafe Intelligence

Craig Silverman: Investigative Reporter, ProPublica

Emalee Jensen: Senior Account Executive, Anomaly Six

Steve Adams: Product Marketing Lead, Skopenow

Chris Poulter: CEO, OSINT Combine

David Wells: OSINT Subject Matter Expert, ShadowDragon

Chris Brenner: Associate Managing Director + Director of Technology, 221B Partners

Amber Shroader: CEO, Paraben Corporation Kirby Plessas: CEO, Plessas Experts Network, Inc.



ATTEND:

Sunday-Tuesday, October 20-22, 2024

Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

3667 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 10 of its technology partners will be showcasing a full range of OSINT solutions. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booths #9 and #10 to connect with and learn more about Carahsoft's vendor partners services and products.