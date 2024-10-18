United Way Honors Stellantis' Pilarski With Highest Award For Philanthropy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Barbara Pilarski receives the prestigious Spirit of Tocqueville Award from United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Recognized for her long-standing commitment to philanthropy and community service Instrumental in raising over $800,000 for local families through Run United and Team Jeep®

Barbara Pilarski

Barbara

Pilarski, senior vice president and head of business development for the Americas, has been awarded the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's prestigious Spirit of Tocqueville Award, recognizing her exceptional dedication to philanthropy and community service.

Named after Alexis de

Tocqueville, a 19th-century French political thinker who admired the spirit of neighbor helping neighbor for the common good that he observed in America, this annual award celebrates a United Way Tocqueville Society leader who has devoted time, talent and funds to create long-lasting change by tackling a community's most serious issues.

"As we considered this year's recipient of the Spirit of

Tocqueville Award, Barb stood out as someone who exemplifies the power of philanthropy to transform lives," said Dr. Darienne Hudson, president & CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. "Her unwavering commitment to our community, her passion for helping others, and her tireless efforts to make a lasting impact embody the very spirit of this award. Barb's generosity and leadership have touched countless lives, and we are proud to honor her for the incredible difference she continues to make in our region."

As a United Way donor since 1985 and a

Tocqueville Society member since 2012, Pilarski tirelessly encourages Stellantis employees to uplift their communities. Pilarski has been a driving force behind the company's United Way fundraising efforts, such as Run United and Team Jeep®, and has helped to raise more than $800,000 toward school supplies and early learning program support for local families. She is also an active member of the United Way's Ambassador Club, where she successfully led numerous subcommittees, engaging auto dealers and suppliers through various fundraising events and volunteerism.

"Barb is truly one of a kind. Her boundless passion and enthusiasm for uplifting our neighbors and community are unmatched," said Ralph Gilles,

Stellantis chief design officer and United Way Ambassador Club co-chair. "Her empathetic and heartfelt leadership is what makes her stand out from the rest; we feel incredibly fortunate to have her on the Stellantis United Way team."



