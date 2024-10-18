How The West Was One: Celebrating Community Unity At The Slauson Super Mall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marking a historic milestone, 'How the West Was One' brings families together for the largest community celebration ever held at the Slauson Super Mall!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After 40 years of highs and lows, the Slauson Swap Meet has undergone a remarkable transformation, now proudly rebranded as the Slauson Super Mall. This revitalization marks a significant milestone in the community's journey, highlighted by the largest event since its opening in 1983.On Sunday, October 13, 2024, We Grow LA , in partnership with Pro Image, hosted 'How the West Was One,' a vibrant celebration of West Coast culture and community. This historic gathering attracted hundreds of families to the Slauson Super Mall, creating a safe space for connection, creativity, street fashion, and cultural homage. The event aimed to create new traditions while shifting perceptions about safe spaces in urban neighborhoods.The revitalization of the Slauson Super Mall has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of We Grow LA and esteemed community partners, including Pro Image, New Earth, Ethika, former NBA players Baron Davis and Craig Smith, Grammy-nominated artist 310 Babii, and world-renowned choreographer Storm DeBarge. Together, they have united to breathe new life into this beloved local landmark, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and cultural pride."We are excited to see the Slauson Super Mall evolve into a thriving hub for families and local entrepreneurs," said Lauren Brazile, founder of We Grow LA. "This event is not just a celebration of our history; it's a commitment to building a brighter future for our community."The Slauson Super Mall has long been a cornerstone of the local economy, providing a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs. In 2024, the We Grow LA Grocery Giveaway has provided resources to over 7,500 families at the Slauson, changing the narrative of what the swap meet once was. With the recent improvements, this iconic building has grown to become an even more vital resource for the community, offering diverse shopping, dining, FREE resources, and entertainment options that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.How the West Was One featured live music from local and national performers, art installations, local vendors, and engaging activities for children and families, all designed to celebrate West Coast culture. Attendees experienced a day filled with joy, connection, and a renewed sense of community pride.As the Slauson Super Mall continues to evolve, the We Grow LA tribe and their partners remain dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive and vibrant environment where families can grow. This transformation is just the beginning, and the community looks forward to many more events and initiatives that will enhance the Slauson Super Mall's role as a vital community hub.**About We Grow LA:**We Grow LA is a community-focused NPO dedicated to building resource gaps, ending local food insecurity, scaling minority owned businesses, and advocating for underrepresented communities, including those with special needs and victims of abuse and other crimes. Through collaboration and community engagement, We Grow LA aims to create safe spaces and create a thriving environment for all.**About Pro Image:**Pro Image is a leading retail partner dedicated to promoting local culture and providing unique shopping experiences that celebrate individuality and community spirit.

We Grow LA

562-221-5968

...

Lauren Brazile

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.