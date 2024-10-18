Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO To Participate In Fireside Chats At Two Upcoming Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID)

is the maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles. The company today announced that Peter Rawlinson, its CEO and CTO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Global Auto Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET. In addition, on Wednesday, June 12, at approximately 9 a.m. ET, Rawlinson will participate in a fireside chat at the third annual Evercore ISI Global Clean & Transitions Summit. According to the announcement, both discussions will be webcasted live on the company's investor relations website, with a replay of each webcast available for 60 days following the live presentations.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid has a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air is assembled at the company's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”), Saudi Arabia; deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN