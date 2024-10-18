FARO Technologies Appoints Phillip Delnick As Senior Vice President, Global Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO ), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the appointment of Phillip Delnick to lead FARO's global sales organization as its SVP, Global Sales, effective October 21, 2024.

"Phillip brings a wealth of expertise in sales leadership to FARO, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, growth, and customer satisfaction across multiple product sectors over nearly two decades at Ingersoll Rand," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to welcoming Phillip to the FARO leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."



Mr. Delnick added, "I am excited by the opportunity to join such a recognized global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, and drive customer value and revenue through our innovative products. Our mission to harness the power of digital reality solutions enables our customers to realize greater operating efficiencies by seamlessly blending the physical and virtual worlds."

Phillip joins FARO from Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life sciences and industrial solutions, where he has served in various sales and management leadership roles since 2005. Most recently, Phillip served as Vice President, Americas – Power Tools and Lifting. Mr. Delnick attended York University in Toronto.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the Company's expectations regarding its timing, plans and agreements with certain of its executive officers. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "will," "expect" and "shall" or words of similar meaning or discussions of the Company's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to

the nature, terms and timing of the commencement of employment of the Company's new SVP, Global Sales and any unexpected developments in the transition. Forward-looking statements in this Press Release represent the Company's judgment as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

