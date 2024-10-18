DXB And CRANK Take Fitness To New Heights With High-Energy Runway Ride

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18 October 2024: Dubai International (DXB), the world's leading international airport, made history today by transforming its iconic runway into a high-energy cycling studio in collaboration with CRANK, creating an unparalleled experience against the thrilling backdrop of aircraft taking off and landing.

DXB's runway took on a new role as fitness enthusiasts, travellers, and employees swapped terminals for pedals, powering through CRANK's immersive biking workout with jets taking off just beyond their handlebars. Silent disco beats set the pace, while the unique setting transformed the workout into an unforgettable experience.

Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand & Communications at Dubai Airports, said: 'This event is about redefining possibilities, elevating both fitness and our commitment to delivering extraordinary moments for our community. We didn't just organise a workout; we curated a unique experience that seamlessly blended movement, music and aviation in a way that only DXB can achieve.

'A huge thank you to our incredible team that brought this unprecedented cycling event to life. Your commitment and energy made it a reality, and it's a testament to what we can all achieve together. And a special thanks to CRANK; we are proud to be partnering with a successful home-grown brand that shares our ambition of delivering unique and memorable experiences.'

Nuno Costa, CRANK UAE Co-founder, said: 'This event is truly one for the history books. To bring CRANK, a home-grown brand that shares Dubai's spirit of innovation and ambition, to the busiest international airport in the world is something that's never been done before. Turning DXB's iconic runway into a fitness playground is about more than just a workout; it's about showcasing the limitless possibilities that define both CRANK and Dubai. We're incredibly proud to be part of this groundbreaking moment.'