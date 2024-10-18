1St Test: Rachin's 134 Helps NZ Take 356-Run Lead Over India

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) An excellent 134 from Rachin Ravindra – his second Test century - helped New Zealand take a lead of 356 runs against India after ending their first innings at 402 in 91.3 overs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, with onus now on their batters to save the hosts' from a potential innings defeat.

Ravindra dazzled to hit 13 fours and four sixes in his 157-ball knock, yielding his second international hundred in Bengaluru, the city of his family's origin. He also added a crucial 137 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee, who hit 65 off 73 balls. It's now the joint-highest eighth wicket partnership for New Zealand in Tests against India.

Resuming from 180/3, Ravindra overcame the initial loss of New Zealand losing four wickets to showcase his exceptional handling of Indian spinners by picking lengths early to play shots on front foot, back foot and down the ground, while using depth of crease well.

Ravindra, who trained at the Super Kings academy in Chennai under their coach Sriram Krishnamurthy before his tour of the sub-continent, began with a nice flick off Mohammed Siraj, who got the first wicket for India in the session by having Daryl Mitchell punch straight to gully.

Tom Blundell never looked assured at the crease and edged to second slip off Jasprit Bumrah. Glenn Phillips took a four and six off Kuldeep Yadav before missing a straight delivery off Jadeja, who dismissed Matt Henry in same fashion. With India clawing back in the match, Ravindra got his fifty in 88 balls by dispatching Kuldeep down the ground for four.

From there, he and Southee produced one attacking shot after the other to push India on backfoot. Whenever Jadeja gave width, Ravindra was quick to pounce on it and get boundaries. He eventually reached his century in just 124 balls with a four swept off Ashwin, with a large smile and hug from Southee being the mode of celebrations to reach three-figure mark.

Southee then went past Sehwag's sixes tally in Test cricket by thumping Siraj over backward square leg for six, after slamming Ashwin down the ground for a maximum in a 20-run 80th over, as New Zealand capped off another brilliant session in their favour, with 58 runs coming off last four overs.

The second session began with Southee getting his fifty with a single off Bumrah, and followed by him heaving Siraj for consecutive boundaries. After dispatching Siraj over mid-wicket for six, Southee went for another maximum, but was deceived by change of pace and gave a simple catch to cover, ending his 137-run stand with Ravindra for the eighth wicket.

Ravindra managed to overturn his dismissal off Siraj as UltraEdge showed spike on ball passing the bat, and followed it up with a cracking slog-sweep off Kuldeep, who trapped Ajaz Patel lbw. Ravindra smacked Siraj for back-to-back boundaries, before dancing down the pitch to smack Kuldeep for six.

But Kuldeep had the last laugh immediately as Ravindra got a top-edge on a wide flighted delivery and was caught by substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel to be out for 134 and go to the off to a rousing reception from the Bengaluru crowd and New Zealand dressing room.

Brief Scores: India 46 in 31.2 overs trail New Zealand 402 in 91.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 134, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3-72, Kuldeep Yadav 3-99) by 356 runs