Dubai Customs Innovates: Aramex Partners To Leverage Pioneering Seamless Inspections

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 17 October 2024: In a significant effort to enhance business processes and support various sectors, Dubai has signed an MoU with Aramex, a leader in logistics and transportation. This collaboration aims to boost the 'Seamless Inspections' initiative, a pioneering solution developed by Dubai Customs. The initiative offers businesses the convenience of having their shipments inspected at their own warehouses instead of customs centers, and at a time that suits them, ultimately reducing logistics costs and speeding up customs clearance. This change aims to increase operational efficiency and flexibility for companies, improving the overall reliability and effectiveness of the supply chain, while strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global by Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for policies and legislation Division, and Tarek Abu Yaghi, General Manager of Aramex. Al Malik emphasized that this initiative is in line with Dubai's economic goals, aiming to streamline foreign trade and improve business practices. He expressed optimism that this innovative solution will positively impact trade operations and contribute to the growth of Dubai's global commerce.

Tarek Abu Yaghi voiced his enthusiasm for the partnership, acknowledging its role in enhancing business operations and highlighting the successful collaboration with Dubai Customs to deliver cutting-edge customs services. He also confirmed that Aramex is committed to supporting the successful implementation of the initiative.







