(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Phoenix company of the State Border Guard Service's Revenge brigade killed two Russians and damaged an armored personnel carrier and a military vehicle in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a was published.

“Operators of attack drones of the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine killed two occupants and wounded two others in the Kupiansk sector. An armored personnel carrier and an enemy military vehicle were also destroyed,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 144 artillery brigades of Russian troops in nine months , worth about USD 8 billion.

