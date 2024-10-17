Salman Khan's Friend Reveals Actor Drove On Mumbai Footpath, 'Was Caught By Cop Who Did Not Recognise Him'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a candid interview, Salman Khan's co-actor and friend Aasif sheikh recalled that the bollywood star was quite a risktaker in his younger days and shared an anecdote from 1998.
Sheikh, in an interview with The Lallantop, shared Salman was driving on a foothpath in Mumbai, when he was pulled over by a traffic cop for rash driving. Salman, who was quite confident of walking out of the mess because he was a massive superstar, was caught by surprise when the cop did not recognise him.
