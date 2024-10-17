Russian Army Loses Another 1,530 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Previous Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 18, 2024, amounted to about 675,800 people, including 1,530 people over the previous day.
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 9,027 (+13) Russian tanks, 18,053 (+51) armored combat vehicles, 19,533 (+23) artillery systems, 1,232 (+0) MLRS, 978 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 17,152 (+48), cruise missiles - 2,620 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 26,908 (+93), special equipment - 3,448 (+2).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, paratroopers repelled a massive Russian attack in the Kurakhove sector, destroying 33 units of enemy armored vehicles.
