Salman Khan Gets Death Threat, ₹5 Crore Extortion Message: '...Worse Than Baba Siddique'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Traffic said that they received a threatening message via WhatsApp on Thursday, demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan to resolve enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi.

ANI reported citing Mumbai Police,“A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which ₹5 crore has been demanded from Salman Khan.”

The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique. Investigation has been started in this matter, said Mumbai Police.

Security beefed up

Meanwhile, security heightened outside Salman Khan's residence after the actor received fresh threats.

Earlier on Thursday, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

"The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday," he said.

He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said.

Sukhbir Singh was in touch with his alleged handler Dogar, who is based in Pakistan, he said.

Singh along with the Bishnoi gang members had planned to use weapons from Pakistan, such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92s, to execute the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan, the official said, as reported by PTI.

On April 24 this year, the Navi Mumbai police registered a case against 18 identified accused and others of the Bishnoi gang for hatching a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan, he said.

The development followed a firing outside the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai by Bishnoi gang members.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godhara were among the persons named as accused in the FIR, the official said.

The investigation revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed about 60 to 70 members to track Salman Khan's movements. They were reportedly conducting reconnaissance at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and film shooting locations.

PTI reported citing officials noted that the accused were attempting to use minors as sharpshooters and were in possession of weapons sourced from Pakistan. Khan informed the police that he believed the Bishnoi gang was behind a shooting incident at his residence, aimed at killing him and his family.

This information is included in the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police in court regarding the incident. In January 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to trespass into Khan's farmhouse using fake identities.

Additionally, in 2022, a threat letter was discovered on a bench near his building, and in March 2023, Khan received an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies)