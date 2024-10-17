From $30M To $50M: The Rising Bar For Ultra-Wealthy Classification

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world has seen a significant increase in the number of multimillionaires. This growth has led to a new classification of the ultra-wealthy, according to Fortune magazine.



Financial consultants have created a more exclusive group within the ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) category. Previously, a net worth of $30 million qualified for UHNWI status.



However, the number of people with such assets grew by almost 28% between 2016 and 2023. This increase raised the total from 157,000 to 220,000 individuals, based on data from Capgemini, a strategic consulting firm.



The surge in new fortunes has prompted consultants to establish a more selective group of UHNWIs. Financial commentators cited by Fortune now suggest a minimum of $50 million as the new threshold for true membership in the millionaire elite.



Some experts even propose a higher bar, setting the minimum net worth at $100 million. Those with assets below this new benchmark lose the "U" in UHNWI.







They are now considered "merely" high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) or super-rich. Fortune notes that super-rich individuals focus on preserving their wealth, while the ultra-wealthy aim to increase it.



Many of the new ultra-wealthy individuals come from the technology sector. They have amassed their fortunes through entrepreneurship or executive positions in tech companies.



This trend highlights the growing influence of the technology industry in creating substantial wealth. The redefinition of ultra-wealthy status reflects the changing landscape of global wealth.



It also underscores the rapid accumulation of wealth in certain sectors, particularly technology. This shift in wealth classification may have implications for economic policies and wealth management strategies in the future.

MENAFN17102024007421016031ID1108792997