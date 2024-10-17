(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a company focused on exploring high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the global electric vehicle (“EV”) market, announced significant expansions to its historic 22,000-plus-hectare, nickel-copper-cobalt (“Ni-Cu-Co”)-producing Gochager Lake Property.“The company recently released results from its 'extremely successful' June soil and rock geochemistry program, which clearly demonstrate that the geochemical footprint of the Gochager Lake deposit has been extended by up to four kilometers along trend, approximately two kilometers in both the northeast and southwest directions,” a recent article reads.

“Through our drilling at the historic Gochager Lake deposit over the course of the last 18 months, we have developed a clear understanding of the deposit's geochemical footprint. The combination of highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co + chrome ('Cr') and magnesium ('Mg') in-soil, rock geochemistry results generated by pXRF, and rock assay data has expanded the Gochager Lake deposit geochemical footprint dramatically – to an area that now measures, incredibly, some 1.7 square kilometers. That's 25 times larger than the area of the historic Gochager Lake deposit,” Fathom Nickel CEO and VP of Exploration Ian Fraser is quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN