(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a company focused on exploring high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the global electric vehicle (“EV”) market, announced significant expansions to its historic 22,000-plus-hectare, nickel-copper-cobalt (“Ni-Cu-Co”)-producing Gochager Lake Property.“The company recently released results from its 'extremely successful' June soil and rock geochemistry program, which clearly demonstrate that the geochemical footprint of the Gochager Lake deposit has been extended by up to four kilometers along trend, approximately two kilometers in both the northeast and southwest directions,” a recent article reads.
“Through our drilling at the historic Gochager Lake deposit over the course of the last 18 months, we have developed a clear understanding of the deposit's geochemical footprint. The combination of highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co + chrome ('Cr') and magnesium ('Mg') in-soil, rock geochemistry results generated by pXRF, and rock assay data has expanded the Gochager Lake deposit geochemical footprint dramatically – to an area that now measures, incredibly, some 1.7 square kilometers. That's 25 times larger than the area of the historic Gochager Lake deposit,” Fathom Nickel CEO and VP of Exploration Ian Fraser is quoted as saying.
To view the full article, visit
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17102024000224011066ID1108792667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.