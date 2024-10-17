Al Khater Meets Turkiye's Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today via with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of HE Turkiye Berris Ekinci.

During the meeting they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the developmental and humanitarian fields, and joint coordination to contribute to addressing the Rohingya Muslim crisis, and discussed the latest regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their aspiration to hold the strategic dialogue between the two brotherly countries at the end of this year.