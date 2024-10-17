Radisson Hotel Group Introduces Braille Menus Across Its Portfolio To Enhance Accessibility For Guests

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the launch of Braille menus across its properties in South Asia, an initiative aimed at making dining more inclusive for visually impaired guests. In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Young Indians, this launch is part of the Group's ongoing commitment to creating welcoming environments for all guests. It further reflects the Group's brand promise of 'Every Moment Matters,' ensuring every guest can enjoy an independent dining experience.



Visually impaired guests often face difficulties in navigating traditional menus, which can create a sense of dependence or isolation during dining. By introducing Braille menus across its 125 operating hotels, Radisson Hotel Group empowers these guests to explore meal options and make their own choices with confidence, fostering greater independence. In select properties, the Group is also integrating scannable audio QR codes, allowing guests to listen to the menu at their own pace, further enhancing the dining experience. This will soon be replicated across other hotels in the Group's operating portfolio.



"At Radisson Hotel Group, we are committed to creating spaces that are welcoming and accessible for all our guests. Introducing Braille menus is an important step toward building inclusive dining experiences, ensuring that everyone-regardless of their abilities-feels valued. Our collaboration with CII's Young Indians reflects on our broader commitment to diversity and inclusion in everything we do." said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Senior Area Vice President, South Asia - Radisson Hotel Group.



Some of the early adopters under this initiative, include Radisson Blu Marina New Delhi, Radisson Blu Plaza Hyderabad, Radisson Blu Plaza Mysuru, Radisson RED Mohali, and Radisson Blu Resort Kumbhalgarh among others.



"Dining is not just about food; it's an experience that should be available to everyone, without limitations. The introduction of Braille menus is a significant move in creating a truly inclusive environment where every guest can make their choices confidently. We believe that making small but meaningful changes like this will contribute to a more inclusive world, where everyone can enjoy equal access to experiences, no matter their abilities," said Chef Rakesh Sethi, Corporate Executive Chef, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia



"We are proud to partner with Radisson Hotel Group in this impactful initiative. This collaboration demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity, and we are confident that it will inspire others in the hospitality industry to adopt similar practices. Together, we are creating an environment that truly serves the needs of all individuals, while ensuring that inclusivity becomes a standard practice, not just an initiative." said Tarang Khurana, National Chairman, CII – Young Indians.



"This collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group highlights our commitment to building more accessible and inclusive environments. By introducing Braille menus, we are making meaningful progress toward ensuring that every individual, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the experience of dining independently and confidently. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of promoting self-reliance and dignity for all," said Rohit Puri, National Chair, Accessibility, CII - Young Indians



This initiative not only reflects Radisson Hotel Group's ongoing dedication to inclusivity but also contributes to enhancing overall guest satisfaction. By empowering visually impaired guests to make independent choices and creating dining experiences that cater to diverse needs, Radisson Hotel Group is setting new standards in hospitality, further establishing itself as a leader in fostering innovation and inclusivity.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

