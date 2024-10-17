(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP ) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based and innovator of hybrid and clean solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors today announced the implementation of strategic cost-saving measures designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive long-term growth. The Company forecasts these actions will result in $1.5 million in expense savings in 2025, along with an additional $0.5 to $1 million in related savings, without negatively impacting revenues or growth.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Cost Savings: Initiatives begin immediately and target a reduction of recurring expenses. These initiatives are expected to improve margins and enhance cash preservation.

Growth Focus: The Company aims for significant revenue growth in 2025, targeting cash flow positivity by expanding its tonneau cover business line and launching clean tech products. The newly enacted cost saving initiatives are expected to expedite the Company's progression to this goal.

Product Launches on Schedule: No material delays are expected for three new products, including the highly anticipated AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover , the COR Portable Energy System, and the SOLIS Solar Cover . Upcoming Catalysts: Immediate benefits are expected in Q4 2024, with further positive financial impact anticipated in Q1 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"We are taking proactive steps to optimize our operations and position Worksport for sustainable growth," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "These strategic measures are expected to improve our margins and strengthen our financial position without compromising our commitment to innovation and product excellence . We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and delivering value to our shareholders."

Growth Initiatives and Revenue Targets

Worksport is aggressively pursuing growth in its tonneau cover business line, projecting:



Cash Flow Positivity in 2025: Capitalizing on high-demand products and expanding market share. Significant Revenue Growth: Targeting a multiple increase over year-end 2024 revenues.

Product Launches and Upcoming Catalysts

AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover:



Expected Release: Late Q4 2024.

Features: Innovative four-fold design offering enhanced functionality and margins. Market Potential: Four-fold covers are seen as the most in-demand models in the market, and this cover is expected to propel Worksport toward nine-figure revenue in the short to midterm.

Worksport COR Portable Energy System, and 3. SOLIS Solar Cover:



Current Phase: Recently entered alpha release.

Next Steps: Ongoing real-world testing, design optimization, and media engagement leading to a pre-order campaign and larger beta release. Manufacturing Partnerships: The Company is proud to announce it is in advanced discussions with a globally recognized manufacturer to produce these units.

Continued Commitment to Innovation

Worksport remains highly engaged in research and development, with a focus on:



Terravis Energy's Extreme Climate Heat Pump: The Company is looking forward to sharing exciting advancements of this subsidiary soon. Ongoing R&D Efforts: The Company recently provided an update on 19 new models it has added to its product catalogue in just the last 6 months, and it looks forward to sharing additional updates as they occur.

CEO Steven Rossi added:

"Our upcoming product launches represent significant milestones for Worksport. We are confident that the AL4 Premium Tonneau Cover and our clean energy solutions like the COR Portable Energy System and SOLIS Solar Cover will drive substantial growth. These innovations reflect our dedication to meeting market demands and exceeding customer expectations."

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy . For more information, please visit .

