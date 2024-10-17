Tripura: 5 Cops Arrested As Man Dies Due To 'Torture In Police Custody' (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Oct 17 (IANS) A 34-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of theft at Sabroom in South Tripura district on October 13, died at his residence on Thursday, allegedly due to injuries sustained from the "torture in custody", an official said.

A police officer said that five police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, posted at Manubazar police station, were arrested after a complaint of torture by the deceased's family.

The official said that on charges of theft, two tribal youths -- Badal Tripura (34) and Chiranjit Tripura (35) -- were arrested on October 13. Both were released the next day on bail.

The family members of Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa village, on October 14 lodged a complaint with the police that he was severely tortured during custody at the Manubazar police station on October 13 and the next day, he was released on bail without any medical treatment to his serious injuries.

Soon after the death of Badal Tripura on Thursday, irate locals, including women, staged a demonstration outside the Manubazar police station demanding severe punishment for the police personnel responsible for the "torture" leading to his death.

Hundreds of men and women also put up a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway at Manubzar, 130 km from Agartala.

Police said that Badal Tripura and Chiranjit Tripura were arrested by the police on October 13 allegedly for stealing rubber sheets from a godown.

Following the complaint of the victim's family, a case was registered against the five police personnel including a Sub-Inspector and they were subsequently arrested.

Post-mortem of the body was also conducted by the doctors in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the Manubazar areas after the resentment of the people over the death. Senior police officials have visited the tension-ridden areas.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is in Chandigarh to attend the NDA Chief Ministers conclave, expressed "deep shock" over the incident.

The Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle: "Saddened by the death of Badal Tripura from Kaladepa under Manubazar PS. Following a complaint of wrongdoing by certain officials, the concerned Sub-Inspector and the Constable of Manubazar PS have been suspended."

"Further, instructions have been given for the magisterial enquiry. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Chief Minister stated.

Leader of Opposition and CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury in a letter to Director General of Police (Intelligence) Anurag on October 14 demanded action against the erring police personnel for the "custodial torture".

Talking to the media on Thursday, the Left leader said that during the past few months, many innocent people were lynched by the "goons" of the ruling BJP while more than three people died due to police "torture".

Chaudhury, also a former minister, said in a post on his X handle: "Yet another custodial death in Tripura. Badal Tripura succumbed to the inhumane torture at Manu (Sabroom) PS. This is the 3rd in a row, K, Nutan Bazar and Manu, within the last two and half months. Would Sushason (good governance) be awakened ?"

The opposition Congress also condemned the death following the alleged“police torture in the custody”.