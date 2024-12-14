Alexander Stubb noted Finland to provide Ukraine with 26th defense aid package

(MENAFN) Finland has confirmed its 26th defense aid package for Ukraine and has already begun working on a new one.



This was stated by Finnish Leader Alexander Stubb in a phone call with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky, as declared by the Leader’s Office and stated by Ukrinform.



"Finland has approved the 26th defense assistance package for Ukraine and has already begun forming the next one," the statement reads.



Through the dialogue, Leader Zelensky said to Stubb about the necessity for more air defense methods and capabilities. Zelensky appreciated Leader Stubb for expressing preparation to assist improving Ukraine’s air defense.



The presidents of both nations also talked about the steps needed to guarantee a fair and sustainable peace for Ukraine and to stop any potential of Russia's violence repeating. The Leaders stressed the necessity for actual security ensures for Ukraine.



They also gave special attention to Ukraine's coming enrolment in the EU and NATO.



