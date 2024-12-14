Green Pakistan Program Falls Short: Over 1 Billion Saplings Missed From Nationwide Target

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An alarming shortfall has been revealed in the Green Pakistan Program (formerly known as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program), with over one billion fewer saplings planted than the original target.

According to official documents, against a goal of 3.29 billion saplings under the program, only 2.21 billion were planted nationwide-missing the target by a staggering 1.08 billion saplings.

Also Read: Kohat Peace Jirga Fails to Reach Consensus, Kurram Residents Remain Stranded Amid Severe Shortages

The records highlight that since the program's inception under the PC-I framework, the yearly plantation targets were never fully achieved.



Provincial performance varied significantly, with Balochistan lagging at a mere 22% of its target, while Sindh led with 85% compliance. On average, the program achieved 67% of its intended plantation goals nationwide.