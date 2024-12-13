Step into a more inclusive future with Dubai ParksTM and Resorts hosting the very first ‘Walk of Inclusion’

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 12 December: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is proud to announce its inaugural Walk of Inclusion on Saturday, 14th December as part of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s Inclusivity Week, a broader initiative dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusion across all its destinations.



The event invites the community to come together for a meaningful cause, supported by esteemed partners including the Department of Economy and Tourism, IBCCES, AMSAAN, Canadian University Dubai, Emirates Down Syndrome Association, Dubai Club for People of Determination, SANAD Village, Al Noor School and ImInclusive, promising to be a pivotal moment for positive change.



Kicking off at 9:30 am at RIVERLANDTM Dubai, the 2.5 kilometer walk along Dubai ParksTM and Resorts brand-new track offers participants a chance to connect with others who share the same passion for inclusivity. Open to all, the walk is the perfect way to start the day on a high note.



Visitors are encouraged to explore The Shelter of Inclusivity, a unique art installation now displayed at RIVERLANDTM Dubai. Created in collaboration with Canadian University Dubai and supported by ImInclusive, the installation is a remarkable example of how art and accessibility come together. Built from sustainable materials and adorned with vibrant colours and artwork, the piece symbolises protection, belonging, and the strength of the People of Determination community. First unveiled during Dubai Design Week, the art piece was credited by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa as the only art installation focused on disability inclusion.



By hosting the Walk of Inclusion, Dubai Holding Entertainment continues to take a bold step forward in advocating for change. This event not only emphasizes disability inclusion but also highlights ongoing efforts to ensure that all its attractions are accessible, welcoming, and enjoyable for all members of the community.



For those feeling adventurous, can purchase a park ticket to MOTIONGATETM Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai and Neon Galaxy for a day of unlimited fun.







