San Diego Spirits Festival 2024 Celebrates Its 15Th Anniversary With HIVE2OTM As A Platinum Sponsor

San Diego Spirits Festival 2024 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

Director of Innovation Pete Ghione from Canyon Ranch

New Flavor Launch: Red Honey Sangria

October 19-20, 2024 – Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, La Jolla, CA

- David "Bee" LolisSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This weekend marks the highly anticipated 15th annual San Diego Spirits Festival , taking place at the iconic Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla, offering stunning ocean views alongside some of the finest spirits in the industry.The two-day event, known for its blend of creativity, flavor, and innovation in the spirits world, will welcome HIVE2OTM , a valued patron with a reputation for pushing boundaries in the beverage industry.HIVE2OTM, recognized for its Hard HoneyTM beverages, will be showcasing its award-winning lineup, including...Gold: Hoppy Penelope Hard HoneyGold: Ginger Mule Hard HoneyGold: Wine Zero ProofSilver: PB&J Hard HoneySilver: Ginger Beer Zero ProofThe brand has made waves over the last two years, bringing home multiple medals and establishing itself as a leader in the spirits market with its unique honey-based beverages.New Flavor Launch: Red Honey Sangria! Attendees of this year's festival are in for an exclusive treat as Hive2O unveils its latest creation: Red Honey Sangria. This new palate experience combines the natural sweetness of honey with the boldness of sangria, offering a refreshing twist for cocktail enthusiasts. Festival-goers will be among the first to taste this exciting new addition to the Hive2O lineup.“Our mission at Hive2O has always been about more than just creating a great product. We're passionate about sustainability, protecting bees, and delivering clean, natural beverages that our customers can enjoy and feel good about. Winning several medals at the San Diego Spirits Festival is an incredible honor, and we're thrilled about the recognition of our hard work. The festival is the perfect platform to launch our new Red Honey Sangria and further spread awareness of our mission. We're excited for what's to take flight,” said David "Bee" Lolis, Founder of Hive2O.Culinary Representation by Chef Pete Ghione: Adding to the excitement, Director of Culinary Innovation Pete Ghione from Canyon Ranch will be representing Hive2O at the festival. Known for his culinary expertise combining his innovative culinary skills with Hive2O's standout beverages, Chef Pete has recently been featured on CBS8 San Diego, where he crafted a Ginger Beer-inspired cocktail using Hive2O's signature flavors.Listen to David Lolis on Big Ritch, TD, & Fletch Friday 10/18 on 760AM Sports Radio 2pm PST on the "Bar Cart Friday" Segment. Also on iHeart radio.Hive2O's Growing Presence in the Industry: Hive2O's success continues to grow, with partnerships expanding across various regions. The brand has teamed up with Keg N Bottle , a retailer with 10 locations in San Diego and one both in Santa Barbara and Chicago, with national distribution DTC (direct to consumer) .... further solidifying its place in the market. Restaurants like Beeside Balcony, known for their craft cocktails, have embraced Hive2O's beverages, with the brand's beverages becoming some of their most popular offerings.The festival will also feature a number of well-known influencers who are excited to join the celebration, including...Jodie Alonso (@jodie_alonso) – Instagram influencer and lifestyle bloggerJudy Ha-Guevarra (@judeethefoodee) – Food enthusiast and influencerPearl (@travelingwithpearl) – Food, lifestyle, and travel influencerSan Diego Moms (@sandiegomomsco) – Community group focusing on family-friendly events and lifestyle contentAndrew Cole (@iamandrewcole) - Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalistThese influencers will be on hand to share their experiences at the festival and to spotlight Hive2O's impressive product lineup.Looking Ahead: Hive2O at The Proof Awards. As Hive2O continues to grow, the company is already preparing for the prestigious Proof Awards, hosted by Proof Magazine. Known for recognizing excellence in the spirits industry, the Proof Awards will be an exciting opportunity for Hive2O to showcase its hard honey beverages on a global stage and continue building momentum.For more information about Hive2O and its innovative product offerings, visit Hive2O's website.Media Contact: Christina KrollEmail:Website:San Diego Spirits FestivalEmail: ...Website:About Hive2O:Hive2O is a premium beverage brand known for its innovative Hard HoneyTM drinks. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for creating unique flavor experiences, Hive2O has established itself as a leader in the beverage industry. Each product is crafted with care and a deep respect for tradition, offering a luxurious journey through taste, health, and sustainability. Hive2O continuously strives to set new standards in beverage luxury while contributing positively to the environment.For more information about Hive2O, its new product launches, and ongoing sustainability initiatives, visit or follow @hive2oAbout San Diego Spirits Festival:The San Diego Spirits Festival is an annual event that celebrates the best in spirits and cocktails, offering a weekend of tastings, competitions, and demonstrations in the heart of La Jolla. Now in its 15th year, the festival has become a premier destination for spirits enthusiasts, industry professionals, and cocktail aficionados alike.

