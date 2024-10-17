LC Rheumatology In Bowling Green, KY Welcomes New Physician, Dr. Jonathan Hendrie, To Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jonathan Hendrie is now accepting patients at the Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center of Green, KY.

Dr. Hendrie began seeing patients at the Bowling Green Lake Cumberland Rheumatology location in September 2024.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center specializes in bringing rheumatologic and auto-immune care to people all around Kentucky and Indiana. In September of 2024, they added rheumatologist Dr. Jonathan Hendrie to their staff, who has begun seeing patients for a variety of rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders.Dr. Hendrie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology to LCR Bowling Green . After completing his degree in biochemistry and biophysics at Western Kentucky University, he spent a year in Germany working in research as part of the U.S. Fulbright program. He then completed his medical degree at the University of Kentucky, followed by an internal medicine residency at Prisma Health Upstate in South Carolina and his fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Kentucky. He is currently an active member of the American College of Rheumatology, the Coalition for State Rheumatology Organizations, and the Kentucky Rheumatology Alliance.ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGYLC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can now find an office in:-- Bowling Green, KY-- London, KY-- Owensboro, KY-- Somerset, KY-- Lexington, KY-- New Albany, INIn addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions :-- Rheumatoid Arthritis-- Psoriatic Arthritis-- Ankylosing Spondylitis-- Osteoarthritis-- Lupus-- Gout-- Scleroderma-- Vasculitis-- Fibromyalgia-- Osteoporosis-- Sjӧrgen's Syndrome-- PolymyositisIf you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.CONTACTBowling Green340 New Towne DrBowling Green, KY 42103Phone Number: (270) 257-4217Fax: (270) 257-4040Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmOwensboro3400 New Hartford Road,Owensboro, KY 42303Phone Number: (270) 310-8015Fax: (270) 310-8115Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday: 8am-4pmLondon1675 South Main StLondon, KY 40741Phone Number: (606) 266-8266Fax: (606) 266-8300Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmFriday: 8am-12pmNew Albany3897 Charlestown RoadNew Albany, IN 47150Phone Number: (502) 495-3665Fax: (502) 874-5536Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pmSomerset26 Oxford WaySomerset, KY 42503Phone Number: (606) 802-2300Fax: (606) 802-2400Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmFriday: 8am-12pmLexington101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350Lexington, KY 40509Phone Number: (859) 654-0160Fax: (859) 712-9273Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

