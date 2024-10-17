5WPR Named Finalist For Use Of Data And Measurement In Ragan's PR Daily Awards 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces that their work supporting client Adzuna is a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards in the Use of Data and Measurement category.



5W's division guided and executed the campaign, combining the use of data with thought leadership. The goal was to establish executives at Adzuna as the go-to for insights during a boom in the AI job - highlighting the increase in job ads referencing 'ChatGPT' and 'Generative AI', has well as the growing need for specialists to spearhead AI initiatives.

"It's fantastic to be recognized for amplifying Adzuna as an AI leader in the future of work category despite growing media fatigue around the technology," shared Lori Ruggiero, 5WPR Managing Partner and Executive Vice President, Corporate & Technology. "The term 'AI' has become so toothless and pervasive, but our team continues to drive attention for AI powered clients through flawless storytelling, technical acumen, and curated media relationships."



Winners will be announced during the PR Daily Awards Luncheon , which will take place on December 11 at City Winery in New York City. The event will gather top communications professionals to celebrate the accomplishments of the year's finalists and winners.



About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

