Jordanian, Singaporean Travel Agencies Discuss Tourism Cooperation

10/17/2024 10:58:35 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct.17 (Petra) - The Jordan tourism Board (JTB) held a collaborative workshop for Jordanian travel agencies, in cooperation with Singaporean tour comapnies, aimed to enhance bilateral tourism cooperation.
According to a JTB statement on Thursday, the event addressed opportunities for developing joint tourist destinations and exchanging expertise in the field of tourism promotion.
The participants went over ways to explore new markets and increase the number of visitors reciprocally, which contributes to strengthen economic and tourism relations and enhance Jordan's position as a global tourist destination, the statement pointed out.

