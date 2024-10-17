Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State
10/17/2024 10:53:36 AM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from the Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America HE Antony Blinken.
During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
