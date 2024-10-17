Chart-Topping Singer Samuel Mancini Unveils“Tú Eliges (Choose)” Featuring Global Stars Eric West & Kedward Avilés

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kedward Aviles, Samuel Mancini and Eric West - Tú Eliges - EP

Kedward Aviles, Samuel Mancini and Eric West

Tú Eliges (Choose)" Reveals Various Versions From One Of Billboard Magazine's Top Emerging Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Samuel Mancini is excited to announce the release of his latest single,“Tú Eliges (Choose),” featuring award-winning singer/actors and global stars Eric West and Kedward Avilés. The track is co-written by legendary, Oscar-nominated, five-time Grammy Award winners Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis-renowned for their work with Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Michael Jackson-alongside two-time Grammy nominees Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, and Sam Watters (known for their work with Color Me Badd as well as Natasha Bedingfield).Produced by Francci and II XII, in collaboration with West, Mancini, and Avilés,“Tú Eliges (Choose)” will be available in both Spanish and English on November 22nd. Various remixes will be released throughout the week featuring special superstar guests. A major global promotional tour will accompany the release, featuring national TV and radio appearances across the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the UK.“Tú Eliges (Choose)” will also be released in physical formats. Limited edition CDs, 7” and 12” vinyls will be available for purchase exclusively on official websites and Bandcamp.This single serves as a prelude to an eagerly anticipated full-length project, poised to be one of the standout debut albums of next year.Recently, Mancini has regained his status as one of Billboard Magazine's Top Emerging Artists. His 2024 single“SOAK,” featuring Tashi, has achieved remarkable success, reaching #1 on the US R&B iTunes Chart and #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, while charting in over 40 countries.“SOAK” climbed the Billboard R&B Singles Chart into the Top 10 and peaked at #32 in the United Kingdom . His 2021 mixtape,“FEED THE FIRE”, also made waves, entering the Top 25 of the Billboard Albums Chart. Mancini has also shared the big screen with notable talents like Oscar-winner Diane Keaton and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.Eric West, recognized as a Style Icon by GQ and named“Hottest Actor of the Year” by Cosmopolitan, boasts a dynamic career across all media. His accolades include the Future Style Icon Award at the 9th Annual Style Awards and VIBE Magazine's NEXT Award. He has partnered with iconic brands such as Coach, Lexus, and Intel and has been featured in a wide array of media outlets, including Variety, Time, Hollywood Reporter, and Vanity Fair. His latest film credits include“Fortress” alongside Emmy winner Bruce Willis and Amazon's“Just for Showmance,” as well as the British box-office comedic hit“The Hurler: A Champion's Tale.”Kedward Avilés, a celebrated figure in Puerto Rico, has excelled in both film and music. His impressive resume includes roles in“West Side Story” and“Súper Chef,” as well as theater productions like“Evita” and“Into The Woods.” Avilés has toured globally, performing at significant events such as the 2020 Inauguration and the 500th anniversary of San Juan. He has also starred in campaigns for major brands including Honda, Hyundai, and Pepsi.“Tú Eliges (Choose)” marks a significant moment and sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting movement in music.“Tú Eliges (Choose)” is available starting today for pre-order and pre-save on iTunes and Amazon along with Sped Up and Slowed Down versions via AWAL/Eric West Management Group.For more information, press inquiries, or to request an interview, please contact: Kasey Gelsomino at ....

