American Land Title Association Elects Richard Welshons As President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, is proud to announce that Richard Welshons NTP has been inducted as ALTA president for the 2024-2025 association year.

With more than 40 years of experience in the title insurance industry, Welshons brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role. He began his career at Dakota County Abstract Co. (DCA), a family-owned business founded by his father and grandfather in Hastings, Minn., in 1957. After taking over as president in 1989, Welshons and his brother, Dave, successfully ran the company until its sale to North Dakota Guaranty and Title Co. in 2022.

A member of the ALTA Board of Governors, Welshons also serves on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board of Directors and is involved in several ALTA Engagement Groups. Welshons earned ALTA's National Title Professional (NTP) designation in 2023.

In addition to his contributions at the national level, Welshons has been a dedicated leader in his home state of Minnesota, serving on the Minnesota Land Title Association (MLTA) Board of Directors continuously since 1997, and holding various leadership positions, including president from 2001-2002.

"I am honored to serve as ALTA president during such a crucial time for our industry," Welshons said. "Over the next year, I look forward to working with our members to promote the importance of title insurance in protecting property rights, advocating for sound industry regulations and ensuring that our workforce is prepared to meet the challenges ahead. Together, we'll build on ALTA's legacy of leadership, integrity and innovation."

ALTA's strategic priorities for 2024-2025 include helping members:



Promote title insurance as the strongest protection for property rights

Succeed through adaptation and innovation Champion the title insurance industry

"We are fortunate to have Richard's significant leadership at the state LTA level and on ALTA's Board for nine years, along with his deep industry experience and commitment to excellence for this upcoming year as we continue to combat regulatory threats," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "In his role as ALTA President, his vision and collaborative spirit will guide ALTA as we continue to address these challenges and leverage opportunities in the title industry."

Welshons' biography can be found on ALTA's website .

Members of ALTA's 2024-2025 Board of Governors include:



President: Richard H. Welshons, DCA Title

President-elect: David Townsend MTP, NTP, FNF Family of Cos.



Treasurer: Donald A. O'Neill, WFG National Title Insurance Co.

Chair of Finance Committee: Lisa M. Steele, Mother Lode Holding Co.

Agents Section Chair: Craig Haskins, Knight Barry Title Inc.

Agents Section Rep: Quinn H. Stufflebeam, Title Financial Corp.



Agents Section Rep: Deborah Bailey, Bailey Helms Legal

Underwriters Section Chair: Scott T. Chandler CTIS, NTP, Westcor Land Title Insurance Co.

Underwriters Section Rep: David Scott, Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.

Underwriters Section Rep: Mary Thomas, Stewart Title Guaranty Co. Immediate Past President: Don Kennedy, First American Title Insurance Co.

