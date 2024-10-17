G42 Unveils Landmark Report on the Transformative Impact of AI in Sports

(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE - G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global leader in AI and cloud computing, has today launched a landmark report on AI’s role in reshaping the sports industry, “The Future of Sport and AI”, at GITEX 2024.



‘The Future of Sport and AI’ report showcases the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of competitive sports. Developed in partnership by G42 and The Future Laboratory, the report examines how AI will redefine critical pillars of sport, including strategy, talent scouting, fan engagement, athlete health, and performance.



G42, which champions AI as a force for good, believes the integration of advanced technologies like AI will revolutionize how athletes train, compete, and recover, as well as how fans engage with their favourite sports. Through its deep-rooted partnerships with global sports organizations such as the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and UAE Team Emirates, G42 is at the forefront of unlocking new ways which AI can enhance performance and strategy in elite sports.



As the report outlines, AI is set to become an indispensable tool across all levels of sport. According to industry forecasts, the sports AI market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2032, with a staggering 30% annual growth rate, again underlying the importance of AI.



The report explores five key areas where AI will have the most profound impact: Strategy and Tactics, Talent, Engagement, Health and Performance, and Design. Whether it's optimizing team tactics through data-driven analysis, enhancing fan experiences with personalized content, or providing real-time health monitoring for athletes, AI is set to elevate every aspect of the sporting ecosystem.



Speaking about the report, Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 said: “This report is a glimpse into how AI will revolutionize how we play and watch sports. At G42, we believe that the future of sport will be defined by the seamless integration of AI, enhancing not only athletic performance but also the way we engage with the global sports community. By harnessing the power of AI, we are enabling athletes, coaches, and fans to experience sports in ways never thought possible, pushing the boundaries of human potential.”



The report features contributions from leading experts from the worlds of sports and technology including New York Times Sports Correspondent Rory Smith, International Olympic Committee Chief Information and Technology Officer, Ilario Corna, University of Salzburg Senior Scientist, Dr Fabio Richlan, Professor of Machine Learning Jesse Davis, Sportsology Chief Intelligence Officer, Chris Brady, Sport Buff CEO and Founder, Benn Achilleas, Analog AI Founder, Alex Kipman, Presight CEO, Thomas Pramotedham and M42 Wellbeing Counsellor, Farah Hillou.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, a G42 company, said: "AI is more than just a tool for improvement; it is reshaping the future of sports in unimaginable ways. From predictive analytics to enhancing fan engagement, AI's role in sports is only set to grow. G42’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Presight’s with UAE Team Emirates illustrate how these innovations are already starting to make a difference."





MENAFN17102024007741016616ID1108791183