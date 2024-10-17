AIQ and Inception Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI Solutions for the Energy Sector

(MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 October 2024: AIQ, an Abu Dhabi-based leader in artificial intelligence solutions for the global sector, and Inception, a G42 company that is pioneering AI, specializing in large language models (LLMs) and other technologies, have signed an agreement to drive technology innovation and transformation in the Energy sector.



This collaboration, announced at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, represents a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to advancing AI models and operational excellence within the sector.



The partnership will leverage AIQ’s proven success in developing and applying proprietary AI solutions to optimize and enhance Energy operations with Inception’s cutting-edge capabilities in agentic AI, generative AI (genAI), and machine learning. Together, the companies aim to enhance efficiency, improve safety and sustainability, and reduce costs through revolutionary near-real time data processing, advanced multi-modal insights, and AI-assisted automation across the entire Energy value chain.



“Joining forces with Inception in this strategic partnership will see AIQ unlock new opportunities for growth and transformation in the Energy sector, pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and driving real, impactful change,” said Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director at AIQ. “This collaboration is testament to our commitment to enhancing productivity and sustainability, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for technological excellence.”



Ashish Koshy, Chief Operating Officer of Inception, echoed this sentiment: “Our partnership with AIQ marks a defining moment in how artificial intelligence combined with domain expertise can accelerate innovation in the Energy sector. By combining our expertise in large language and advanced AI models with AIQ’s industry expertise and proven track record in the Energy sector, we are confident that together we will deliver solutions that will set new standards for operational excellence, efficiency, and sustainability. Our partnership with AIQ marks a defining moment in how artificial intelligence can accelerate innovation in the Energy sector.”



The partnership will focus on leveraging advanced technologies that enable faster decision-making and improve real-time data processing capabilities, empowering the Energy sector to navigate the complexities and demands of operations with greater intelligence and agility. As part of the agreement,







both companies will also explore opportunities to enhance AI models and accelerate the deployment of AI solutions across the Energy value chain.





