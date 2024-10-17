عربي


Unidentified Body Found In Srinagar, Probe Launched

10/17/2024 5:59:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified body of a man was found floating in the water near Safa Kadal area of Srinagar district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that
the body was spotted by locals, who then retrieved it.

He said that soon after Police reached to the spot, and the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and the body will be handed over to family after legal proceedings.

Bodies Of Two Minors Found In Doodh Ganga In Srinagar Body Of Missing Youth Recovered From Stream

MENAFN17102024000215011059ID1108790686


Kashmir Observer

