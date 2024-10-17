Unidentified Body Found In Srinagar, Probe Launched
Date
10/17/2024 5:59:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified body of a man was found floating in the water near Safa Kadal area of Srinagar district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that
ADVERTISEMENT
the body was spotted by locals, who then retrieved it.
He said that soon after Police reached to the spot, and the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police have taken cognisance of the matter and the body will be handed over to family after legal proceedings.
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Bodies Of Two Minors Found In Doodh Ganga In Srinagar
Body Of Missing Youth Recovered From Stream
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17102024000215011059ID1108790686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.