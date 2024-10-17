Sedona's 'Fiddler On The Rock' Premieres Live Concert & Multi-Award Winning Film

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Violinist Tyler Carson known in Sedona as 'Fiddler on the Rock' during filming for his called, The Leap!

Receiving a feature on national television is unheard of for an indie musician, but that is exactly what happened for this extraordinary Sedona violinist.

- Tyler Carson

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From national TV to Lindsey Stirling and a multi-award winning documentary, Sedona International Film Festival Theaters is thrilled to present solo violinist, Tyler Carson, live in concert on October 24, 2024.

Along with his "Fiddler on the Rock" set list ranging from originals to popular covers by Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Taylor Swift and more, Carson will include rare repertoire commissioned for Pitanga Hall Concerts in the world spiritual center of Auroville, India. The concert includes a screening of the award winning short film“Living Music”. Tickets and full information are available on the SIFF website.

More About The Artist and His Sedona Concert Series:

Tyler Carson's One-Man-Symphony weekly concert series, a local staple of Sedona, will soon be featured on a major network morning show across the country and while national coverage is exceedingly rare for an independent artist, when a producer attended his show last spring, it became Carson's reality. Filming took place over the summer and went so well that it grew to include a celebrity cameo duet with world famous violinist, Lindsey Stirling, during her Duality tour stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Following a career as a child star, today Carson's music centers around a live recording device called a 'looper' which allows him to create multiple layers of violin and sound. He uses additional pedals to create bass and rhythm parts while weaving in a rare 19th century Stroh or horn violin, all to create textures many people have never even considered possible from a stringed instrument. A unique master of the violin, Carson strums his instrument like a guitar creating world music soundscapes and performs violin renditions of popular songs alongside original compositions that have won praise from audiences and critics alike.

Opening the evening will be a screening of the award winning 20min documentary“Living Music” by BluPrint Films LA, which after premiering and winning at the Sedona Illuminate Film Festival has toured the world receiving additional awards from Madrid to LA. Screened before the concert,“Living Music” is the inspirational story of Carson's personal and artistic journey and is intentionally paired to immerse the listener into the world of his music.

Get your tickets to this show and others by visiting fiddlerontherock .

Who: Tyler Carson aka Fiddler on the Rock

What: Live Concert and Film Screening. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looping artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock.

When: Thursday Oct 24 – 2024, Doors at 6:30, Showtime 7-9pm.

Where: Sedona International Film Festival Theaters. 2030 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86339.

How:

Tickets: VIP $44, General: $35 adults, $15 kids 9-18.

TESTIMONIALS:

“Hearing Tyler's music is like experiencing an awesome force of nature.”

- Lenedra J Carroll Nautilus award winning author and manager of major recording artist, Jewel.

“Talent matched by that of only the top international stars.”

- Event Entertainment, New Zealand & Australia

“To say he was 'a hit' would be an understatement. Everyone LOVED him!”

- Serves you Right Catering, Hollywood California

Tyler Carson

Carson Music

+1 206-504-6702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Amazing Grace & House of the Rising Sun by Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.