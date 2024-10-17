Israel PM Reports Finding Advanced Russian Weapons At Hezbollah Bases

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime stated that the country's discovered Russian-made weapons during inspections of Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon.

In an interview with Le Figaro, he described the Russian weapons found at Hezbollah's bases as“advanced.”

According to him,“Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and storage depots in southern Lebanon, and we recently found some advanced Russian weapons.”

The Israeli Prime Minister did not specify in his interview with Le Figaro what type of advanced Russian weapons were discovered by Israeli forces in Hezbollah's tunnels in southern Lebanon.

Russia has not yet commented on Netanyahu's claim.

After ground operations, the Israeli army destroyed several villages in southern Lebanon, claiming that they uncovered and destroyed Hezbollah's weapons depots in these villages.

The discovery of advanced Russian weapons in Hezbollah's possession raises concerns about the increasing sophistication of their arsenal. The situation further escalates tensions in the region, with potential implications for international relations and military dynamics involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Russia.

The Israeli army's actions in southern Lebanon continue to fuel the ongoing conflict. This recent discovery highlights the complexity of the geopolitical landscape as foreign-made weapons become central to the strategies of regional actors.

