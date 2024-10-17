US Election 2024: Kamala Harris Calls Out Trump's 'Fear-Mongering Tactics', Accuses Him Of Sabotaging Immigration Reform

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States Vice President & Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in her first Fox News interview on Wednesday evening, addressed key issues impacting the 2024 presidential election. Speaking from Pennsylvania, she outlined her vision for leadership, criticized former President Donald Trump's track record, and stressed the importance of practical solutions for immigration reform.

Harris promises fresh leadership

Harris emphasized her commitment to offering a distinct vision for the future.“My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency,” Harris declared, asserting her intention to bring a new approach to leadership.“Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas,” she stated, positioning herself as a representative of a new generation of leaders.

Harris raises concerns over Trump's fitness for Presidency

In a pointed criticism of former President & Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump , Harris expressed serious concerns about his suitability for a potential second term. She stated,“I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump.”



Harris further reinforced, saying,“The people that know him best, including leaders of our National Security community, have all spoken out.” She noted that even individuals who worked closely with Trump, including those in the Oval Office and the situation room, have expressed their reservations about his capabilities.“They have said he is unfit and dangerous,” she added.

Harris criticizes Trump's record on military and fear-mongering tactics

Harris also focused on Trump's handling of military issues and his election strategy.“During Donald Trump's administration, we had an American military base that was attacked, where American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries, and Donald Trump dismissed them as headaches,” Harris stated.